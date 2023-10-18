Suspected bandits kill two, abduct 3 others in Kebbi village

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Wednesday killed two people and kidnapped three others in Kanzanna village, Bunza local government area of Kebbi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Aimiono-Wane had visited the village and sympathised with the villagers.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Kebbi govt suspends mining indefinitely

He said a combined team of Mobile, Anti- Kidnapping, and Counter Terrorism personnel had been deployed to the area.

According to him, the operatives are currently combing nearby forests, routes, and suspected hideouts to track the bandits and rescue the victims.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now