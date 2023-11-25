News
Troops rescue six kidnapped men in Kebbi
Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday rescued six men kidnapped by bandits in a forest in Shanga local government area of Kebbi State.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Yahaya Sarki, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.
He said the army carried out the operation in collaboration with local vigilantes in the area.
Sarki added that the hostages were rescued in good condition and had been reunited with their families.
READ ALSO: Troops kill three suspected bandits in Kebbi, Zamfara clearance operations
The statement read: “Troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birinin Kebbi in conjunction with vigilantes raided Kogon Damisa Hill around Saminaka in Shanga Local Government Area, a border town between Kebbi and Niger on Friday.
“The team dislodged a large number of bandits and rescued six kidnap victims.
“The victims had earlier been reported missing, whereas they had been abducted a long time ago.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...