Troops rescue six kidnapped men in Kebbi

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday rescued six men kidnapped by bandits in a forest in Shanga local government area of Kebbi State.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Yahaya Sarki, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the army carried out the operation in collaboration with local vigilantes in the area.

Sarki added that the hostages were rescued in good condition and had been reunited with their families.

The statement read: “Troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birinin Kebbi in conjunction with vigilantes raided Kogon Damisa Hill around Saminaka in Shanga Local Government Area, a border town between Kebbi and Niger on Friday.

“The team dislodged a large number of bandits and rescued six kidnap victims.

“The victims had earlier been reported missing, whereas they had been abducted a long time ago.”

