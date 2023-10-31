Troops kill three suspected bandits in Kebbi, Zamfara clearance operations

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) on Monday killed three suspected bandits and destroyed their hideouts in clearance operations in Kebbi and Zamfara States.

The spokesman for the OPHD, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim, who confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops conducted the operation following credible information on the terrorists’ activities at Sangeko forest in Kebbi State.

He added several terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds while the troops recovered two motorcycles in the operation.

The statement read: “In another development, during a massive onslaught and clearance operation conducted by troops of OPHD, the notorious bandits’ kingpin Dogo Gide narrowly escaped death with serious gunshot injuries.

“The troops descended on the terrorists’ enclaves at Dansadau, Mai Tukunya, and Babban Doka villages which have been the hideouts for Dogo Gide in Zamfara state. During the incursion, the combat-ready troops dominated Yau Sarkin Pawa House of Dogo Gide, searched the house, and destroyed it.

“Items recovered from the Dogo Gide’s house include a tailoring factory for sewing various military and other security agencies uniforms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a mini pharmacy suspected to be used for the treatment of wounded terrorists, five operational motorcycles and sewing machines among other items which were set ablaze instantly.

“The gallant troops of the OPHD further advanced for aggression against the bandits and cleared Malele, Mutunji, Kwana, Kamatso, Kememe, and Kango villages being used as hideouts for the terrorists.

“Similarly, the troops also discovered and cleared bandits’ hideouts at Koli, Bakin Dutse, and Farin Ruwa villages where four motorcycles and mobile phones used by the terrorists were discovered and destroyed instantly.”

