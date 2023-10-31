Lagos govt secures partnership agreement on construction of 4th Mainland Bridge, other projects

The Lagos State government has secured a partnership agreement on the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge and other projects in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the agreement with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank at the Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 in Guyana.

The governor, who confirmed the development on his verified X platform, formerly known as Twitter, listed other projects to be touched on the agreement as the Omu Creek Project and the 2nd Phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

The agreement, according to him, allows the investment of $1.352 billion by the parties in Lagos.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 38-kilometer-long bridge project expected to connect Lagos Island through Langbasa and Baiyeku across the Lagos Lagoon to Itamaga in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu wrote: “It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos.

“This investment will power our long-term infrastructure projects, demonstrating confidence from international and local partners in our growing economy.

“As we progress, this investment will help us realize key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. We’re committed to creating a better future for Lagos and its people.

“Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come.”

