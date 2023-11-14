ASUU directs members to join nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to join the planned nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) scheduled to commence at 12 midnight on November 13.

In a circular signed by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday night and addressed to all zonal coordinators and chairpersons of the union, ASUU demanded that all its members should be mobilised for the nationwide strike in line with the directive from the labour unions.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress at a Joint National Executive Council of NLC and TUC directed all affiliate unions to commence withdrawal of services with effect from 12 midnight today November 13, 2023.

“As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

“As an affiliate of the NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of the NLC to protect the interests of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

Read also: SSANU to join planned NLC strike

“Zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons should immediately mobilise our members to participate in the action.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the NLC and the TUC had directed all its members and affiliate to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike at 12 midnight on Monday following an assault on the NLC President Joe Ajaero by the police and thugs in Imo State on November 1 while addressing state workers preparing to stage a protest against unpaid salaries and allowances running into several months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now