Nigeria already bankrupt under Buhari before Tinubu took over – Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday lamented that Nigeria was already bankrupt under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari before the advent of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Ribadu, Tinubu inherited a bankrupt country, adding that the revenue generated by the Bola Tinubu-led administration is being used to repay what was taken from the country.

The NSA stated this on Monday in Abuja at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2023.

He, however, said that despite the financial constraint that had affected budgetary allocations, the Federal Government would do everything within its power to ensure a robust and viable defence management and apparatus in the country.

He said: “I assure you that the Federal Government will not rest on its oars in ensuring a robust and viable defence management and security apparatus to address contemporary challenges even in the face of enormous budgetary constraints.

“Yes, we’re facing budgetary constraints. It is okay for me to tell you. Fine, it is important for you to know that we have inherited a very difficult situation, literally a bankrupt country, no money, to a point where we can say that all the money we’re getting now, we’re paying back what was taken. It is serious!

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements, particularly the armed forces, and I believe that you leaders will be able to testify to that,”

Ribadu also noted that the armed forces under the current leadership had shown serious commitment to addressing the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country.

“Let us come together as one and continue to support our armed forces and other security agencies with this work of securing our country for peace and stability.

“They have done an amazingly good job without talking and I believe that with the support and the resolve of the leadership we have today in our country, things will only be better”, the NSA added.

