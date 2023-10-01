SSANU to join planned NLC strike

The President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mohammed Ibrahim, said on Sunday the union would be part of the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) slated to begin on October 3.

Ibrahim, who stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of the union’s 45th regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, added that SSANU has directed its branches nationwide to mobilise its members to join the strike.

The NLC and TUC at the end of their joint National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike over the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.

The communiqué read: “NEC in session after due deliberations agreed that SSANU as an affiliate of the NLC, will join the strike to protest the insensitivity of government in providing palliatives to cushion the effects of removal of fuel subsidy.

“NEC, therefore, mandated all branches to mobilise her members to join the strike as declared as the demands before government also includes the release of withheld salaries of university workers.”

The union also faulted the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of state-owned universities for stopping the institution from joining the strike.

“NEC wishes to reiterate that SSANU at all levels ranging from national to branches is one indivisible entity. NEC therefore calls on visitors to the state universities, who are the state governors, and pro-chancellors of all state universities to urgently jettison that clause and in their best interest, expunge it because SSANU will stop at nothing to resist any attempt to dismember the union since this runs contrary to the Freedom of Association as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Labour Laws.”

