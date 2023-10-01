NDLEA arrests wanted kingpin, others over 4 tons of drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a wanted kingpin over alleged attempts to ship illicit drug consignments to the United Kingdom.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect, Obiorah Chigozie, had been on the agency’s wanted list since September 15.

He added that the agency seized four tons of illicit substances in the past week.

The spokesman revealed 1.500kg skunk concealed in flour for shipment to London was intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to him, a freight agent, Nworah Adaugo Precious, was arrested by the operatives.

The spokesman said: “Convinced that the 1.500kg consignment had sailed through, Chigozie walked into the agency’s dragnet on Sept. 28 when he personally brought another tranche of 2.00kg concealed in cartons to the airport for shipment to the UK.

“In his interview, Chigozie claimed he was into shoe sales in Lagos before venturing into the illicit drug business.”

