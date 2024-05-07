Reps call for truce in UniAbuja face-off

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for a truce between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the management of the University of Abuja over the current strike in the institution.

The Chairman of the House Committee on University Education, Abubakar Fulata, made the call when he received the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, and a team of ASUU members from the institution at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The union embarked on an indefinite strike on May 2 over the absence of a governing council institution, among others.

Fulata said: “The need to ensure non-disruption of academic activities led to the intervention, which made the Federal Government remove universities from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“When we came on board, we promised that there should be no disruption of academic activities in Nigerian universities. We observed that university managements were in complex condition under IPPIS.

“We made the appeal, and President Bola Tinubu listened to us and removed universities and other tertiary institutions from IPPIS.”

He appealed to ASUU to suspend the indefinite strike.

He promised that the National Assembly would soon come up with a bill that would address the problem regarding the appointment of a vice-chancellor and the running of universities in the absence of a council.

The chairman appealed to ASUU to suspend the strike while further consultations were ongoing to resolve the impasse finally.

