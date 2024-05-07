JAMB releases results of additional 531 UTME candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released an additional 531 results of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

This brought the total number of results released by the Board to 1,842,897.

The JAMB Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Benjamin said the Board had proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct.

He said: “In the course of the exercise, other cases of examination misconduct were also established to make a tally of 92 from the 81 initially discovered.”

He said the Board was also looking at cases of unverified candidates and would soon come up with a position.

READ ALSO: JAMB releases results of 2024 UTME

Benjamin described the claim as fake, malicious and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the Board and urged the public to disregard the reports.

The spokesman added: “The attention of the Board had been drawn to some fallacious publications purporting that an unknown candidate, who did not sit for the Board’s 2024 UTME obtained scores.

“The Board is not surprised as this is the season of mischief makers, who would want to deceive gullible candidates.

“The examination template of the Board is designed with the highest sense of responsibility and is not an allocation platform where scores are doled out to candidates.

“It is most unfortunate that anybody could even believe such narration or that the story could even gain traction given the Board’s integrity.

“This again has gone to further vindicate the Board’s stance that candidates should desist from disclosing their classified details to third-parties.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now