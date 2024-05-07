Tinubu to return from 15-day foreign trip Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria after a 15-day trip abroad on Wednesday.

The president and his aides left the country for the Netherlands on an official visit on April 22.

He later attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between April 28 and 29.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, announced the president’s expected arrival in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe.”

