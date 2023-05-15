US slams visa ban on promoters of election violence, others in Nigeria

The United States has moved to impose a visa ban on promoters of violence or other individuals who disrupted the last general elections in Nigeria.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Washington, said the affected persons were involved in results manipulation, voter intimidation, physical violence, and other activities that undermined democracy.

He stressed that the sanctions were specific to certain individuals and not the Nigerian people or the government as a whole.

The measure, according to him, was part of US support for Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen the rule of law.

The statement read: “The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

“Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

“These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the government of Nigeria as a whole.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the immigration and nationality act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

“These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.

“The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

