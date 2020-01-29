Read what Ali Baba has to say to ‘feminists’

Ace comedian, Ali Baba has sent a note of caution to women who refer to themselves as feminists, advising them to stop deceiving other women on how to handle anger and revenge with their spouses.

The humour merchant took to social media platform Instagram to spill his guts over the issue which he said has led to increased violence against men.

Ali Baba is also of the opinion that feminists should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

Ali Baba who was reacting to a recent viral story where a lady went berserk and destroyed everything her boyfriend laboured for, said that most extreme measures taken by women because of anger in their relationship are uncalled for.

He wrote thus on Instagram; “When you advise people who get upset about something and decide to become violent to calm down, they always say, they are ready to face the consequences.

“So he broke your heart. You broke the windscreen of his 2019 G Wagon and for that your anger to calm down, you scattered the lights of his Class. And since your body felt the pain you attacked the paint work on the cars too.

“And as for you, Hadjia Mrs I-was- distraught, why are you running? Thought you were ready to face the law. Since you had “gotten your pound of flesh back”?

READ ALSO: S’COURT JUDGMENT: Did Father Mbaka hear from God or man? Daddy Freeze gives his take

“Because, he broke up with you, you go commit suicide. Say who die? Because, he got another woman pregnant you went on hunger strike. But why?,” he asked rhetorically.

Ali Baba also had advice for men; “Men too, need to learn some serious anger management skills. Why beat up a woman because she said it’s over? Are women finished?

“Or because she got pregnant for another man you turn #Aquaman at 3rd Mainland Bridge… and you cannot swim.

“When you have done something, and the consequences come calling, pick the call. Don’t run from what you called upon yourself,” he added.

Ali Baba’s advice comes weeks after Nigerian novelist and activist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie said she was disturbed that domestic chores in the house is still seen as a woman’s job in many countries across the world.

The writer who was described in The Times Literary Supplement as “the most prominent” of a “procession of critically acclaimed young Anglophone authors”, in an interview with Reuters said that women may be making strides in the workplace and public life, but still bear the lion’s share of domestic work.

Chimamanda who was speaking on the sidelines of a conference in the Chilean capital, Santiago said that women are now doubly burdened by doing domestic work at home and also working outside the home and so what can seem like equality really isn’t.

Join the conversation

Opinions