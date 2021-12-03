Actress Ini Edo welcomes baby through surrogacy at 39 years

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has confirmed that she welcomed her first child through surrogacy.

The movie star shared the details in a recent chat monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Speaking with the popular blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, the movie star said she would recommend surrogacy for anyone finding it difficult to conceive.

“Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she’s my blood. I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother,” she said.

Edo said the joy of motherhood is something she’s grateful for.

READ ALSO: Actor, Timini Egbuson, reacts to pedophilia accusations by ex-girlfriend

The actress in the latter part of the interview initially refused to give details about the child’s father. She, however, revealed that she opted for a donor just to avoid the drama associated “between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums.”

“I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind. Another major reason I opted for a donor is that it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things don’t work out between both parties,” she said.

Ini Edo has now joined the bandwagon of single mothers in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now