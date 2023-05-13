Actress Lizzy Gold reacts to claims of being a ‘chronic smoker’

Sultry Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has reacted to claims making the rounds that she is a chronic chain smoker judging by the kind of movie roles she has been playing in recent times.

The mother of two who took to her official Instagram page to set the records straight noted that many people are assuming she actually smokes after seeing her new film.

Lizzy Gold also stated in her post on social media that she doesn’t actually smoke in real life because she is allergic to it and only attempts it to interpret her movie roles.

‘’Hey guys, I’ve been reading some comments on my new released movie that I smoke in real life …..I don’t ….I just interpret a role ..In fact I am allergic to cigarettes …” The actress wrote on Instagram.

