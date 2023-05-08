Entertainment
Afrobeat is key to developing Africa’s creative economy —Mr Eazi
Talented Nigerian musician cum entrepreneur Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi has stated that Afrobeat is key to developing Africa’s creative economy.
The ‘Legover’ crooner made the comments while sharing his thoughts on the challenges in the African music industry along with Mo Abudu and more at the 2023 Milken Global Conference.
He said that that one of the challenges in the African Music industry today is equity participation in terms of investment and infrastructure and also noted that intellectual property is one way to create an orange economy for the African music industry.
Mr Eazi said; ‘’African music has an incredible gateway to export African commodities overseas and shape global culture by playing a vital role in not only preserving heritage but also generating opportunities for cultural exchange’’.
Speaking alongside Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group; Prince Jacon Osinachi, AfrofutureDAO co-founder; and Laolu Senbanjo, a visual artist, Mr Eazi stressed the fact that Afrobeats is the next frontier for developing and stimulating the regional creative economy.
‘’Music from the continent helps to export African commodities overseas and shape global culture,’’ he added.
