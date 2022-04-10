Mr. Eazi proposes to Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi (VIDEO)

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade aka Mr. Easi, has proposed to his long-term fiancée, Temi Otedola.

Temi, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, posted an 18-second video clip of the proposal on her Twitter handle Sunday afternoon.

The young woman made her Nollywood debut in the viral 2020 movie “Citation” and had been with Mr. Eazi for years.

Watch the video below:

