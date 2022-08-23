Singer Mr Eazi flaunts double Grammy award certificates

Nigerian recording artiste, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade,who is better known as Mr Eazi has been double certified by the Grammys.

Mr Eazi received two Grammy certifications from the Recording Academy for his contribution on two projects that won Awards.

Mr Eazi was instrumental in the collaboration and songwriting roles on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ and Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded).’

The popular singer who is engaged to billionaire heiress, Temi Otedola took to his social media page to share the news while posting photos of the certifications he received.

Read also: Robbers ambush Mr Eazi in Ghana, snatch his phone, Laptop

Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ won a Grammy award for Best Global Music Album.

Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded)’ received the Grammy award for Best Dancehall/Electronic Music Album.

Mr Eazi’s contribution on Major Lazer’s album was in the form of composer while his contribution to Kidjo’s album’ was in the capacity of a featured artist as he is on one of the songs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now