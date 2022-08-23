Entertainment
Singer Mr Eazi flaunts double Grammy award certificates
Nigerian recording artiste, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade,who is better known as Mr Eazi has been double certified by the Grammys.
Mr Eazi received two Grammy certifications from the Recording Academy for his contribution on two projects that won Awards.
Mr Eazi was instrumental in the collaboration and songwriting roles on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ and Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded).’
The popular singer who is engaged to billionaire heiress, Temi Otedola took to his social media page to share the news while posting photos of the certifications he received.
Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ won a Grammy award for Best Global Music Album.
Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded)’ received the Grammy award for Best Dancehall/Electronic Music Album.
Mr Eazi’s contribution on Major Lazer’s album was in the form of composer while his contribution to Kidjo’s album’ was in the capacity of a featured artist as he is on one of the songs.
