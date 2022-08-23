Controversial musician, Portable, given chieftaincy title in Ogun (Photos/Videos)

Portable, a Nigerian recording artiste, real name Habeeb Okikiola and one of the most controversial celebrities in the Nigeria. entertainment industry has been conferred with a Chieftaincy title ‘Amuludun of Tigbo’, a town in Aworiland, Ogun State.

The term ‘Amuludun’ in the Yoruba language refers to one who makes a town happy.

The Ogun State-born musician has made headlines in recent months for predominantly negative reasons. However, taking to his Instagram platform on Monday, the 28-year-old father of three disclosed his recent achievement.

In several pictures shared alongside his post on social media, the controversial artiste was wearing a traditional attire and a traditional cap with the inscription of the title that he was given, and holding a staff.

Via his Instagram account, the singer wrote, “Thank God for making today a blessed one for me, may we all witness our happy day in good Health and Joy. World Tigbo day, join me in celebrating my coronation today Chief AMULUDUN OF AWORI TIGBO LAND NKI YIN OO”.

In several other posts by the singer, during his coronation, he was spotted with several other Chiefs in the town who blessed him for gaining his new title. Portable was also spotted with popular Fuji artiste, Obesere.

