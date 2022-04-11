Rev Funke Adejumo urges pastors to stop telling people to stay in abusive relationships

Popular Nigerian preacher and marriage counselor, Reverend Funke Felix-Adejumo, has admonished people in abusive relationships to pack their bags and leave the affair with immediate effect.

The popular relationship/marriage counselor gave the advice during a live session on Instagram on Sunday, April 10 while reacting to the death of popular gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

It was reported that Nwachukwu died of throat cancer and had been on life support for about two months. However, her husband has been arrested on grounds of suspected culpable homicide and investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that late Osinachi was placed on life support after her husband kicked her on the chest during a recent attack on her.

Reacting to the news surrounding Osinachi’s death, Rev. Adejumo said;

Read also: Actor Uche Maduagwu urges women to leave abusive relationships

She also called on those who have spiritual authority over people to stop telling them to stay in abusive relationships.

“I am not a pastor but a pastor’s wife. I’ve been a pastor’s wife for 33 years. I want to say this to those of you that are privileged to have spiritual authority over people, please stop telling them to stay in abusive relationships and be praying,” she said.

“If they were your blood relatives, would you tell them to stay there? How can you as a pastor and someone tell you that ‘my husband is beating me, my wife has brought out a knife’ and you tell the person to stay there, we will be praying for you? God can never hear that kind of prayer. That is the abuse of power.

Speaking further, she said; “Submission is not subjugation, submission is not slavery. The fact that you are the head of a relationship does not mean that you should kill the body in the name of religion.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now