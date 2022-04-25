Connect with us

Entertainment

Singer Rema explains why he chose to study in UNILAG

Published

45 mins ago

on

Nigerian recording artiste, Rema, real name Divine Ikubor has explained why he chose to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds, the Mavins records signee stated that he chose to study in UNILAG because he resides in Lagos despite being a global music star.

Read also: UNILAG, Bowen University ‘fight’ to admit singer Rema

When asked the motive behind his decision, he said:

“Because I live here mostly; in Lagos.”

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FShOMZgG4DM

Rema’s revelation is coming several days after he threatened to leave the renowned institution for the Christian school Bowen University following the ongoing ASUU strike.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 + thirteen =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...