Singer Rema explains why he chose to study in UNILAG

Nigerian recording artiste, Rema, real name Divine Ikubor has explained why he chose to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds, the Mavins records signee stated that he chose to study in UNILAG because he resides in Lagos despite being a global music star.

When asked the motive behind his decision, he said:

“Because I live here mostly; in Lagos.”

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FShOMZgG4DM

Rema’s revelation is coming several days after he threatened to leave the renowned institution for the Christian school Bowen University following the ongoing ASUU strike.

