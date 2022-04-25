Entertainment
Singer TClassic speaks from hospital bed, claims he was poisoned
Budding Nigerian recording artiste, TClassic, real name Tolulope Ajayi has shared a photo of himself on the hospital bed after he was allegedly poisoned.
He was reportedly poisoned over the weekend while hanging out with his friends.
A viral picture of the singer on admission at the hospital after the incident has since gone viral on social media.
Read also: Banky W claims singer Wizkid owes EME records three albums
Confirming the incident on Twitter, T-Classic disclosed that he’s getting better.
His tweet read: “Thanks for all the calls, prayers and messages.
“Man is finally getting better. With Love #ClassicalArmy.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...