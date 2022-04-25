Singer TClassic speaks from hospital bed, claims he was poisoned

Budding Nigerian recording artiste, TClassic, real name Tolulope Ajayi has shared a photo of himself on the hospital bed after he was allegedly poisoned.

He was reportedly poisoned over the weekend while hanging out with his friends.

A viral picture of the singer on admission at the hospital after the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Confirming the incident on Twitter, T-Classic disclosed that he’s getting better.

His tweet read: “Thanks for all the calls, prayers and messages.

“Man is finally getting better. With Love #ClassicalArmy.”

