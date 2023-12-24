News
UNILAG VC blames naira devaluation, for lecturers’ plight, mass exodus
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Folashade Ogunsola, has blamed the devaluation of the naira for the impoverished situation of lecturers in universities across the country which has led to them leaving in search of greener pastures abroad.
Ogunsola who stated this at a media briefing in Lagos on Saturday, said the education sector had suffered more from the dwindling economy in 2023 which has left the sector bereft of young lecturers.
“For the education sector, 2023 was a tough time in many respects. The state of the country was not favourable to the academics. The exchange rate made our poor salaries even poorer, and so, from the point of view of the education sector, it was a time when people left in droves. It was a tsunami of exit,” the VC said.
“Many academics, especially our younger lecturers, left the system. Many of the people who didn’t leave are doing it out of patriotism, not for lack of where to go,” she said.
READ ALSO:UNILAG introduces instalment payment to cushion effect of fee increment
While profering solutions to the malaise, Prof. Ogunsola said the university needed to design a fund mechanism to sustain and improve the standard of education.
The VC who also used the opportunity to give account of stewardship since she assumed office on November 14, 2022, said the university has made steady progress despite the grim economic climate and many disruptions
She emphasized that under her watch, she was determined to ensure that the university could grow and deliver on its mandate of teaching, research and service through the future-ready agenda encapsulated by the four pillars of growth: Growing the Finance, Growing the Infrastructure, Growing the Reputation and Growing the Manpower (FIRM).
She added that various faculties of the institution had been recognised for research studies and attracted over N11bn research grants in the last one year.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...