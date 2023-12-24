Nigerian govt orders probe of misconduct by Immigration officers at Seme border

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation into acts of the misconduct and unprofessionalism levelled against officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Nigeria’s border with Seme.

The personnel of the service were reported to act in ways that were contrary to the Standard Operating Procedure of Service which the Minister sees as acts that are inimical to service rules.

The Comptroller General of the NIS, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, is also said to have taken a tough stance and has vowed that the service would not hesitate to take necessary actions if allegations against the personnel were found to be true.

A statement on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Dr Dotun Aridegbe, noted that Adepoju expressed shock at the personnel’s actions and reassured the public that prompt action is being taken to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

“The NIS is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation,” the statement said.

“In response to these allegations, the NIS is implementing changes at our borders to ensure the smooth passage of migrants without compromising national security.

“The Comptroller General is personally overseeing these changes to address any shortcomings and to reinforce a culture of accountability within the Service.

“The NIS acknowledges the importance of public trust and wishes to encourage the general public to report any unprofessional conduct or provide feedback through the following official platforms: X (Twitter): @Nigimmigration Instagram: Nigimmigration NIS Contact Center: 09121900655, 09121556359 and 09121477092.

“The Service assures the public that all feedback and complaints will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken to address any misconduct.

“The Comptroller General is confident that, with the continued support of the Honourable Minister of Inter, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and his dedication to fostering a disciplined and effective workforce within the NIS, the Service will overcome challenges and strengthen its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and public trust.

“We remain committed to our mandate of ensuring the security of our borders and facilitating the smooth movement of people. We appreciate the cooperation of the public in helping us maintain the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” it added.

