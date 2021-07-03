Lagos CP claims Yoruba Nation agitators planned to forcefully reopen Seme border

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has disclosed that the agitators for Yoruba Nation schemed to forcefully reopen the land border at Seme.

Odumosu made this statement on Saturday during a press conference in Lagos.

Seme, an international border with the Benin Republic, is in the Badagry area of Lagos state but has remained without activities since 2019 when the Federal Government ordered the closure of land borders.

In his statement, Odumosu said one of the missions of Yoruba Nation was to “forcefully reopen Seme border as they did in Idiroko recently.

READ ALSO: Lady shot dead as Yoruba nation agitators defy heavy police presence in Lagos (photos)

“The government would not allow another protest that would bring fresh destruction to Lagos State,” the CP explained.

Ripples Nigeria had reported in March that Sunday Igboho, Yoruba nation agitator, threatened to reopen the borders so that rice and other food items could come in without hindrances from security agencies.

On May 29, some Yoruba Nation agitators stormed Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State to forcefully reopen the international border.

In the aftermath of the raid on Igboho’s Ibadan residence, the Department of State Services revealed that the seven AK-47 rifles reportedly recovered from his house could be among those seized from immigration and customs officers at the Idiroko border.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions