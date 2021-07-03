News
Lagos CP claims Yoruba Nation agitators planned to forcefully reopen Seme border
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has disclosed that the agitators for Yoruba Nation schemed to forcefully reopen the land border at Seme.
Odumosu made this statement on Saturday during a press conference in Lagos.
Seme, an international border with the Benin Republic, is in the Badagry area of Lagos state but has remained without activities since 2019 when the Federal Government ordered the closure of land borders.
In his statement, Odumosu said one of the missions of Yoruba Nation was to “forcefully reopen Seme border as they did in Idiroko recently.
READ ALSO: Lady shot dead as Yoruba nation agitators defy heavy police presence in Lagos (photos)
“The government would not allow another protest that would bring fresh destruction to Lagos State,” the CP explained.
Ripples Nigeria had reported in March that Sunday Igboho, Yoruba nation agitator, threatened to reopen the borders so that rice and other food items could come in without hindrances from security agencies.
On May 29, some Yoruba Nation agitators stormed Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State to forcefully reopen the international border.
In the aftermath of the raid on Igboho’s Ibadan residence, the Department of State Services revealed that the seven AK-47 rifles reportedly recovered from his house could be among those seized from immigration and customs officers at the Idiroko border.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....