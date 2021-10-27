Seme border closure a disservice to Nigerians – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Wednesday the continued closure of the Seme border was a disservice to Nigerians living in the South-West part of the country.

Adams, who stated this at the 2021 edition of the Olokun Festival held at Suntan Beach Badagry, decried the loss of huge revenue accrued to the government due to the border closure.

He said the reason given by the Federal Government for closing the border was not true.

The government had in August 2019 claimed that the Nigerian land borders were closed in a bid to check smuggling and proliferation of dangerous weapons in the country.

Adams, therefore, called on the Federal Government to reopen the border.

He said: “The issue of the border closure is a thing of worry. Seme border was shut in August 2019 to curb the smuggling of goods and weapons. However, it is sad that the border still remained closed. Closing the border for close to three years in a nation like Nigeria is not good for our economy.

“Without war, Seme border closure is a disservice to the South-West. The implication of this prolonged closure on the nation’s economy is huge. Therefore, I urge the Federal Government to urgently open the Seme border considering its importance to Nigeria and Nigerians.”

