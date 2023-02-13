No endorsement for now: Gani Adams declares at meeting with Peter Obi in Lagos

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday met with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, in Lagos.

Obi was accompanied on the trip to Adams’ house in the Omole Phase 2 area of Lagos by the party’s chieftains.

In his address, the former Anambra State governor said his plans on the economy, security, and others would pull the country out of its present challenges.

He noted that the visit to Adams was part of the ongoing consultations on the February 25 election.

On his part, Aare Onakakanfo described the LP candidate as a man of integrity.



Adamu, however, said he has not endorsed the former governor for the election.

He said: “Obi’s visit is not an endorsement but it is an opportunity for him to present his party’s blueprint to us as an organisation. With the point he has highlighted so far, it is my hope that he is a man of integrity.

“I appreciate Obi’s gesture and respect for the revered stool of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land. It is a show of passion and dedication. It is a reflection of his understanding of Nigeria’s problems.

“On the presidential election, I will say we are neutral for now. However, as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, we will discuss the issue at the various meetings of our stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.”

