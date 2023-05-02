Lagos arraigns BRT driver who collided with train for manslaughter

The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, arraigned Osinbajo Oluwaseun, the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), who collided with a moving train, for manslaughter before an Ikeja High Court.

Oluwaseun, who was arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala, is facing 16 counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter and grievous harm, preferred against him by the state government.

Babajide Martins, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that the BRT driver negligently killed the victims by ignoring warning signals and ran into an on-coming train.

According to Martins, the defendant also negligently inflicted grievous harm on 10 other passengers on the bus.

