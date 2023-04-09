Adesanya reacts to Drake’s $2.7m cashout after Pereira knockout

Bet business made millions of Dollars for Drake, a Canadian rapper in the United States, after Alex Pereira lost to Nigerian kickboxer, Israel Adesanya, in their bout on Saturday.

In their previous bout in November 2022, Drake had bet on Adesanya, but he lost $1.6 million as Pereira knocked out ‘The Last Stylebender’, as Adesanya is also known, to claim the middleweight title.

However, five months after, Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title by also knocking out Pereira at the UFC 287, a victory that won Drake $2.7 million.

Drake earned $2.7 million from the fight after betting $500,000 on Adesanya to win and staking $400,000 for the Nigerian-born New Zealander to win by knockout.

The $500,000 attracted a return of $885,000, while the $400,000 bet earned Drake a whopping $1.8 million, Mirror UK reported on Sunday.

Reacting to Drake’s bet on him, Adesanya said he appreciated everyone who bet on him and reminded them that he puts his life on the line for every fight.

“Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line.

“That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too so shoutout to stake, we are about to make another deal and get more money,” Adesanya said when asked about Drake’s bet.

