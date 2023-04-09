Sports
Adesanya reclaims UFC title from Pereira with spectacular knockout
Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title from long-time bitter rival Alex Pereira with a spectacular knockout at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida.
With his back against the cage in round two, 33-year-old Adesanya unleashed two crushing right hands to send 35-year-old Pereira to the canvas.
The victory avenges three previous defeats for Adesanya against Pereira.
He lost twice in kickboxing in 2016 and 2017, and at UFC 281 in November.
“I hope every one of you can feel this level of happiness for one time in your life,” said Adesanya.
Read Also: UFC 287: Adesanya aims to ‘remind fans’ of his greatness in Pereira duel tonight
“But guess what – you’ll never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your life. When they knock you down, if you stay down you will never get that resolve.
“Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness. I’m blessed to feel this again and again and again.”
In victory, Adesanya becomes a two-time middleweight champion and inflicted the first defeat of Pereira’s five-fight UFC career.
“I told you the hunter is now the hunted. Thank you for beating me because beating me made me a better fighter, a better person” said Adesanya.
“In this camp I didn’t [mess] around. If you know me I like to vacation but I stayed on the grind and I put myself through it.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...