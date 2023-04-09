Adesanya reclaims UFC title from Pereira with spectacular knockout

Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title from long-time bitter rival Alex Pereira with a spectacular knockout at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida.

With his back against the cage in round two, 33-year-old Adesanya unleashed two crushing right hands to send 35-year-old Pereira to the canvas.

The victory avenges three previous defeats for Adesanya against Pereira.

He lost twice in kickboxing in 2016 and 2017, and at UFC 281 in November.

“I hope every one of you can feel this level of happiness for one time in your life,” said Adesanya.

Read Also: UFC 287: Adesanya aims to ‘remind fans’ of his greatness in Pereira duel tonight

“But guess what – you’ll never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your life. When they knock you down, if you stay down you will never get that resolve.

“Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness. I’m blessed to feel this again and again and again.”

In victory, Adesanya becomes a two-time middleweight champion and inflicted the first defeat of Pereira’s five-fight UFC career.

“I told you the hunter is now the hunted. Thank you for beating me because beating me made me a better fighter, a better person” said Adesanya.

“In this camp I didn’t [mess] around. If you know me I like to vacation but I stayed on the grind and I put myself through it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now