Salah, Firmino help Liverpool fight back to salvage point against Arsenal

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli with early opener for Arsenal before Gabriel Jesus adds second to put the visitors in control before 30 minutes.

Salah then pulled one back before the break to give the hosts some hope but missed a crucial penalty, before Firmino leveled late on for the Reds.

The draw is a huge blow on Arsenal’s title bid, as they now lead by six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who thrashed Southampton 4-1 at the weekend.

Arsenal are yet to get a win at Anfield since 2012, and they almost lost the game in a frantic final minutes but for the fantastic saves of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

In another Premier League game on Sunday, Crystal Palace thrashed Leeds United 5-1 to boost their survival hopes.

