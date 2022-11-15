‘It was my third fight in 10 months’, says Adesanya after Pereira defeat

Nigerian-born UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has made comments following his defeat to Alex Pereira in a middleweight showdown last Sunday.

Adesanya lost the belt after falling to a TKO against the Brazilian, who had defeated him in same manner before.

“I’ve been doing this, this is my third fight in 10 months,” said Adesanya

“Every time I fight, I risk losing what you guys deem as the prestigious — which it is — the belt and all that,” Adesanya said.

“It was a kick to his calf that left him with a dead leg.

Read Also: UFC: Adesanya loses middleweight belt to Pereira after epic TKO

“He hit my peroneal nerve, so that’s why my footwork was compromised.

“Even when I tripped and went backward, I had to do the roly poly. Because I was like, ‘Oh s—, I just tripped over, it’s not like me.’

“So, kudos to him for investing in those calf kicks because it cost me,” Adesanya added.

Meanwhile, it is possible to see both fighters face off again in the nearest future, as Adesanya later hinted on a likely rematch against the Brazilian.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now