Sports
UFC: Adesanya loses middleweight belt to Pereira after epic TKO
Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Israel Adesanya has lost his crown as the king of the middleweight division after an epic defeat to Alex Pereira in UFC 281 on Sunday morning.
Adesanya had started so well as he swept his opponent of his feet at the end of the first round, but Pereira came from behind to return the favour in the fifth round.
It was an epic upset as Brazilian Pereira won to become the new UFC middleweight champion, ending Adesanya’s reign atop the division.
The UFC 281 fight at Madison Square Garden was stopped by referee Mark Goddard in minute 2:01 of the fifth round as Adesanya was visibly dazed.
Prior to the showdown, Pereira already had two wins over Adesanya in professional kickboxing, including a brutal knockout in 2017.
