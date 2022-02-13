Connect with us

Sports

Adesanya retains title after beating Whittaker at UFC 271

Published

18 mins ago

on

Israel Adesanya retained his UFC middleweight title after a unanimous decision win against Robert Whittaker on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Adesanya piled up points and took the decision by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

“I knew he was going to bring everything because last time I took everything away from him,” Adesanya said after the win.

“He had nothing to lose. But, like I said, I’m the champ, you have to come and get it.”

Read Also: UFC 263: Adesanya bounces back from heavyweight defeat to retain middleweight title

The win over Whittaker was Adesanya’s fourth defense of the middleweight championship since winning the belt in the first meeting with Whittaker.

“Yeah, I did [think I won the fight],” Whittaker said.

“I know I started off rocky in the first round but I felt like I took every one after that. It is what it is. Like they say, don’t leave it in the hands of the judges. I’m gutted. I’m gutted. I thought I did enough.”

Recall that Adesanya was handed his only career defeat by Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight fight by unanimous decision in Las Vegas about a year ago.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 + two =

Investigations

Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...