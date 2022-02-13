D’Tigress beat Mali to qualify for FIBA 2022 World Cup

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have secured a ticket for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup billed to hold in Australia.

The team, which already stunned France in the qualifying series, battled again against Mali on Sunday to seal their place in the finals.

In the Group B final game in Belgrade, Serbia, D’Tigress triumphed 73 points to Mali’s 69 to qualify.

It was D’Tigress’ second win after three group games played. They lost their opener to China before beating France in their second fixture.

Read Also: D’Tigress stun France to boost qualification hopes for FIBA 2022 World Cup

Nigeria now join China and France as the three teams that will be at the 2022 FIBA World Cup from Group B.

Mali had taken the first quarter 22-20 but D’Tigress claimed the second quarter 22-13 and also the third quarter 22-9 before Mali emerged tops in the fourth quarter 25-9.

The 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, the 19th edition, will be held in Sydney, Australia between 22 September and 1 October 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now