NPFL: Remo Stars suffer first defeat of season, Rangers beat Abia Warriors

Gombe United successfully ended the unbeaten run of Remo Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

It was their very first defeat this season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Gombe at the Pantami Stadium.

Ibrahim Yahaya scored the winning goal in the 15th minute, and the hosts held on to pick all three pointa from the game.

Elsewhere, Plateau United recorded their first away win of the season edging out Kano Pillars 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The visitors got the winning goal through Sunday Anthony 17 minutes from time.

In Enugu, Rangers international defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 in the oriental derby.

FULL RESULTS

Gombe United 1-0 Remo Stars

Kano Pillars 0- 1 Plateau United

Enugu Rangers 2-1 Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars 2-1 MFM

Shooting Stars 1-0 Dakkada

Nasarawa 1-1 Sunshine

Akwa United. O-0 Heartland

