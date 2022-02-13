Sports
NPFL: Remo Stars suffer first defeat of season, Rangers beat Abia Warriors
Gombe United successfully ended the unbeaten run of Remo Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.
It was their very first defeat this season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Gombe at the Pantami Stadium.
Ibrahim Yahaya scored the winning goal in the 15th minute, and the hosts held on to pick all three pointa from the game.
Elsewhere, Plateau United recorded their first away win of the season edging out Kano Pillars 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
Read Also: MFM take on Remo Stars as new NPFL season begins
The visitors got the winning goal through Sunday Anthony 17 minutes from time.
In Enugu, Rangers international defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 in the oriental derby.
FULL RESULTS
Gombe United 1-0 Remo Stars
Kano Pillars 0- 1 Plateau United
Enugu Rangers 2-1 Abia Warriors
Lobi Stars 2-1 MFM
Shooting Stars 1-0 Dakkada
Nasarawa 1-1 Sunshine
Akwa United. O-0 Heartland
