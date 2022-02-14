FIFA fines Argentina, Brazil over abandoned match, bans four players

World football governing body, FIFA has made a decision concerning the abandoned match between Argentina and Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifying series.

FIFA has handed a ban on four Argentina players following the September chaos for not following international match protocols.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero have been sanctioned and will miss the final two qualifiers, as well as Giovani Lo Celso of Villarreal.

Ripples Nigeria at the time reported that the match in Sao Paulo was halted after kick-off as health officials felt the visiting players had broken quarantine rules.

Brazilian rules at the time stated anyone that had been in the UK in the 14 days prior to arriving in the country must quarantine for 14 days immediately upon arrival.

The game was then postponed, with FIFA’s disciplinary committee saying it would be replayed on a date and location to be decided by FIFA.

Meanwhile, both Brazil and Argentina have two games remaining in the qualifying series but have already qualified for the finals in Qatar later this year.

Fifa also handed fines to both countries for the following:

Both Brazil and Argentina Football Associations have been fined £40,000 after the abandonment of the match.

The Brazilian FA are to pay a £400,000 fine for infringements relating to order and security.

The Argentine FA are to pay a £160,000 fine for failure to comply with obligations relating to order and security, as well as its preparations for the match.

