Car owners to pay more for parking as Bi-Courtney hikes tariff at Lagos Airport

Users of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) may expect to pay more after the terminal’s owners, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, increased the cost of the terminal’s parking and lounge services on Tuesday.

According to BASL, the pricing review was made in light of the country’s new economic reality. The decision had long been delayed, in clear economic solidarity with airport terminal customers, despite its impending necessity for excellent and seamless operating goals.

The head of spaces and premises for BASL, Mr. Kola Bamigboye, was quoted by the airline’s spokesperson, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, in a statement as saying that the new car park tariff structure will take into consideration car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within the Multi-storey Car Park facility, making it more convenient for users.

“These new tariffs will come into effect on the 1st November 2023 and will be available on our website also,” she added.

“Our car park tariffs have been revised to align with our ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for our valued passengers.”

The tariff adjustments will affect Car Park and VIP Lounge tariffs only and will be effective on November 1, 2023 with access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge raised by 33.3%.

For the lounge access fee, the Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, Esther Ojeiwa, said in order to maintain top-notch services at the lounge, it has become necessary to upwardly review the access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge by 33.3 per cent.

Ojeiwa stated that the MMA2 VIP walk-in lounge is accessible to travellers seeking comfort and convenience, as it provides a serene environment to relax and unwind before boarding and take-off of scheduled flights.

“To further enhance the lounge experience, we have updated our lounge tariffs, offering even greater value for your money,” she added.

