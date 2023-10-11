Lagos Court remands man in jail for allegedly sexually molesting two sons

The Lagos State Government arraigned Afeez Gbadamosi, 38, for sexually exploiting his two young sons, who are between the ages of three and seven, on Tuesday before the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence court.

Four counts of sexual assault and lewd behaviour have been brought against Gbadamosi by the state.

Abimbola Abolade, the state’s prosecutor, informed the court that the incident took place between 2021 and 2022.

She said that the sexual assault occurred in the Iyanamuda neighbourhood of Agric in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Abolade told Justice Abiola Sholadoye that the defendant sexually assaulted the boys by inserting his finger into their anus.

She also alleged that Gbadamosi indecently touched their genitals, pressed their buttocks and also made them watch him while he having sexual intercourse with his wife.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 261 and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, entered a not guilty plea to the accusations.

O.O. Oladipupo, the defendant’s attorney, pleaded with the court to give liberal bail to her client.

However, Justice Sholadoye mandated that the defendant be held at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre till he can fulfil his bail requirements before adjourning the case.

The trial date was postponed to November 20, 2023 by the judge.

