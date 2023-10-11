Community begs Osun Gov, Adeleke, to relax 24-hour curfew imposed due to communal clashes

Residents of Ifon-Orolu Community in Orolu local government area of Osun State, have begged Governor Ademola Adeleke to relax the 24-hour curfew imposed on the community due to communal clashes that occurred last week.

As a result of the violent clashes over lands dispute that claimed some lives and also led to destruction of properties, Adeleke had imposed a 24-hour curfew on both communities and deployed security operatives in the towns.

The government also took possession of the disputed lands with a promise to restore peace in the areas but the people of Ifon community on Tuesday, called on Adeleke to relax the curfew, while pledging the community’s commitment to lasting peace in the area.

In a letter signed by the Secretary of the Board Of Trustees, Ifon-Orolu Progressives Union, Jide Akinyooye, and addressed to the Governor, the community promised to take measures to prevent a recurrence of further crisis.

“Following the recent crisis that occurred in Ifon-Orolu, Ilobu and Okanla communities and after the prompt actions by the Osun State Government that warranted the decision to impose 24-hour curfew on the affected communities in Osun State; we are constrained to appeal to Governor Ademola Adeleke to relax the curfew that has been ordered since October 5, 2023,” the letter reads.

“We commiserate with all affected families and victims of the communal crisis in Ifon-Orolu, Erin-Osun and Okanla Communities.

“Orolu Stakeholders are ready to cooperate as ever with the Osun State Government on the peace pact that was signed by all concerned parties on October 6, 2023,” the community begged.

