Adeleke to Osun cabinet members: Perform or get sacked
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has challenged members of the state executive council to deliver on the mandates or get booted out of the government.
The governor, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, made the call the first state executive council meeting for the year held in Osogbo.
He also set up a monitoring and evaluation unit for quarterly review of the cabinet members’ performance.
Adeleke said: “We should note particularly that 2024 is a critical year for this administration.
“By December, we will be reaching the mid-term. We must move fast in the implementation of our sectoral plans.
“You all must work hard in your various ministries to achieve set goals.
“Kindly be informed that I have set up a discreet monitoring and evaluation team to prepare quarterly reports on ministries and assess the performance of members of the cabinet.
“Even though you did not sign a performance bond on assumption of office, you will henceforth be evaluated on your service delivery.
“We will not hesitate to remove from office any appointee that fails to deliver based on Monitoring and Evaluation reports.”
The governor urged the cabinet members to focus on serious state matters rather than lobbying around on issues of personal benefits.
The council also approved the appointments of six new traditional rulers in the state.
The appointments took immediate effect.
