Alleged N37bn fraud: Buhari’s minister, Umar-Farouk snubs EFCC invitation

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, failed to appear at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja on Wednesday, Channels TV reports.

The commission had last week invited the ex-minister over an alleged N37 billion fraud in the ministry.

The commission alleged a contractor, James Okwete, laundered the funds on behalf of Umar-Farouk, the wife of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.

The Zamfara State-born politician was appointed as minister by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2019.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday suspended the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Halima Shehu, over her alleged involvement in the fraud.

A source in the EFCC told the TV station on Wednesday night that the ex-minister did not appear in person and or sent a representative to the session.

