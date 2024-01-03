News
Alleged N37bn fraud: Buhari’s minister, Umar-Farouk snubs EFCC invitation
A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, failed to appear at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja on Wednesday, Channels TV reports.
The commission had last week invited the ex-minister over an alleged N37 billion fraud in the ministry.
The commission alleged a contractor, James Okwete, laundered the funds on behalf of Umar-Farouk, the wife of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt spent $5bn fighting poverty in five years —Sadiya Farouk
The Zamfara State-born politician was appointed as minister by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2019.
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday suspended the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Halima Shehu, over her alleged involvement in the fraud.
A source in the EFCC told the TV station on Wednesday night that the ex-minister did not appear in person and or sent a representative to the session.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...