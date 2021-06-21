Nigerian govt spent $5bn fighting poverty in five years —Sadiya Farouk

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, says the Federal Government has spent $5 billion to fight poverty in the country since 2016.

Farouk who spoke on Sunday, during the presentation of letters of engagement and electronic tablets to 248 monitors of the NSIP programme in Yola, Adamawa, said President Muhammadu Buhari has, since 2016, backed his pledge to pull out 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by committing $1bn yearly through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), to reduce poverty and inequality.

Read also: I have forgiven those who accused me of hoarding Covid-19 palliatives –Farouq

The Minister who was represented by the National Coordinator of NSIP, Umar Bindir, described as factual the data referenced in the President’s Democracy Day address, which said 7.5 million people had been pulled out of poverty.

“I am happy to report to you that every year since 2016, when NSIP was flagged off, Mr President has approved that $1bn be invested into that sector every year, which aggregated is over $5bn,” she said.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions