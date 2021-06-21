Politics
Nigerian govt spent $5bn fighting poverty in five years —Sadiya Farouk
Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, says the Federal Government has spent $5 billion to fight poverty in the country since 2016.
Farouk who spoke on Sunday, during the presentation of letters of engagement and electronic tablets to 248 monitors of the NSIP programme in Yola, Adamawa, said President Muhammadu Buhari has, since 2016, backed his pledge to pull out 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by committing $1bn yearly through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), to reduce poverty and inequality.
Read also: I have forgiven those who accused me of hoarding Covid-19 palliatives –Farouq
The Minister who was represented by the National Coordinator of NSIP, Umar Bindir, described as factual the data referenced in the President’s Democracy Day address, which said 7.5 million people had been pulled out of poverty.
“I am happy to report to you that every year since 2016, when NSIP was flagged off, Mr President has approved that $1bn be invested into that sector every year, which aggregated is over $5bn,” she said.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....