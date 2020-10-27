I have forgiven those who accused me of hoarding Covid-19 palliatives –Farouq

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has stated that she has forgiven those who accused her of hoarding Covid-19 palliatives meant for poor citizens.

Farouq, who made the comments on Monday while fielding questions from journalists in Gusau, said that she was aware that many people have made various spurious allegations and accusations against her person and her ministry over the way palliatives were distributed to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

The minister who was speaking when she paid homage to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello said that she has been carrying out her duties and responsibilities to the best of of her ability and with fairness to all parts of the country.

READ ALSO: I have no problems with the Presidency —Minister Farouq

“I’m aware many people have made various spurious allegations and accusations against my person and my ministry over the way we distributed Federal Government palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

“I have always said I am carrying out my duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability and with fairness to all parts of the country.

“Now that they have realized their mistakes, l will only pray to God to forgive us all,” she maintained.

Join the conversation

Opinions