Ongoing constitution review a waste of time —Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George, has urged the Federal Government to decentralise powers to the states, as the 1999 Nigerian Constitution cannot allow the various minority tribes to thrive.

He also described the ongoing constitution amendment as a waste of time.

The PDP chieftain made the remarks on a Radio programme “Ijoba Alagbada”, a Yoruba political platform aired on Diamond FM 88.7.

He noted that the 2014 Confab was the first time that diverse people of the country sat together under the chairmanship of Justice Idris Kutugi, and urged President Buhari to adopt the report.

George said, “The report was submitted to President Jonathan which he handed over to the present regime of President Buhari. There is no need for another constitution review committee. Let us bring out the report of the 2014 Confab and start its implementation.”

He explained that the three-volume report was submitted to the current government and it contains everything needed to restructure the country.

“Now, every section of the country is educated and they want to have a say in the affairs of the country, so there is the need to review how they are being governed,” he added.

He also called separatist agitators to embrace peace and dialogue.

By Victor Uzoho…

