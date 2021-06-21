Politics
Sunday Igboho vows to shut down Lagos July 3
Self-styled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has declared that nothing can stop the Oduduwa Republic agitators from shutting down Lagos in a mega rally on July 3.
Igboho made the vow on the back of a warning by the state police for the agitators to stay away from Lagos just as the Yoruba Nation activists have staged rallies in some parts of the South-West, calling for the separation of Oduduwa Republic from Nigeria.
In a statement on Monday by Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, the activist said the rally is slated to take off from the Ojota Park and no power can stop the movement.
“We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos.
“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.
“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody can say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.
“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”
By Isaac Dachen
