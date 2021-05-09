 Sunday Igboho mocks, curses Pastor Adeboye over son’s death in new video | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Sunday Igboho mocks, curses Pastor Adeboye over son’s death in new video

Published

1 hour ago

on

Self-styled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has mocked and placed curses on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, following the death of his third son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, who passed on Wednesday, May 5, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Igboho who made a Facebook live video while placing the curse on the man of God who is mourning the death of his son, said the Pastor’s son died because his father does not support the clamour for a Yoruba Nation.

Igboho who did not mince words while raining the curses on Adeboye and other Yoruba leaders who do not support his cause, said God will continue to kill children, wives and families of any Yoruba leader, be it a man of God or otherwise, who do support his secession agenda.

In the Facebook broadcast with his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Saturday night, Igboho, while responding to a request from Koiki on why he did not sympathise with Adeboye on the demise of his son, said:

“Has Baba supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

Read also: Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan home comes under attack by unknown gunmen

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“God himself will start asking questions from all the enemies of the Yoruba race. By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family.

“Anybody who does not support Yoruba nation, those who have powers, be it pastors or anybody that has the followers, but does not support Yoruba nation, God I call on you; you’re the one who owns me and the creator of everything. Those elders who see our sufferings, who see that the Fulanis are kidnapping us and collecting ransom, but choose not to support us, as you kill their children, kill their wives. So shall it be!” Igboho stressed.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Aguero misses penalty as late Chelsea winner makes Man City wait for title

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer before lifting their third Premier League title in four seasons after...
Sports20 hours ago

Barca, Atletico stalemate at Camp Nou keeps La Liga title race wide open

As the La Liga title race toughens up, top-of-table clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both played a goalless draw at...
Sports20 hours ago

Bayern emerge Bundesliga champions for ninth consecutive season

Bayern Munich have emerged champions of the German Bundesliga for the ninth consecutive season after results at the weekend went...
Sports20 hours ago

Rooney optimistic about next season after Derby survive on dramatic final day

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County escaped relegation from the English Championship after a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday on...
Sports20 hours ago

Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025

Brazil forward, Neymar has penned a contract extension with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to stay until the 2024-25 season. Neymar,...

Latest Tech News

Tech23 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech2 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech3 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech4 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech5 days ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...