Sunday Igboho mocks, curses Pastor Adeboye over son’s death in new video | Ripples Nigeria

Self-styled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has mocked and placed curses on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, following the death of his third son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, who passed on Wednesday, May 5, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Igboho who made a Facebook live video while placing the curse on the man of God who is mourning the death of his son, said the Pastor’s son died because his father does not support the clamour for a Yoruba Nation.

Igboho who did not mince words while raining the curses on Adeboye and other Yoruba leaders who do not support his cause, said God will continue to kill children, wives and families of any Yoruba leader, be it a man of God or otherwise, who do support his secession agenda.

In the Facebook broadcast with his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Saturday night, Igboho, while responding to a request from Koiki on why he did not sympathise with Adeboye on the demise of his son, said:

“Has Baba supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“God himself will start asking questions from all the enemies of the Yoruba race. By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family.

“Anybody who does not support Yoruba nation, those who have powers, be it pastors or anybody that has the followers, but does not support Yoruba nation, God I call on you; you’re the one who owns me and the creator of everything. Those elders who see our sufferings, who see that the Fulanis are kidnapping us and collecting ransom, but choose not to support us, as you kill their children, kill their wives. So shall it be!” Igboho stressed.

