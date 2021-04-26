Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan home comes under attack by unknown gunmen | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan home comes under attack by unknown gunmen
The home of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Freedom fighter, who has been at the forefront of the agitation for a Yoruba nation, came under attack on Monday morning.
He was however said to have escaped unhurt, as his residence at Soka, Ibadan, in Oyo State, was attacked in the early hours of the day.
This was disclosed by his spokespersons, Koiki Olayomi and Dapo Salami, who noted that the attackers stormed Igboho’s residence around 1:30 am, and attempted to set the house ablaze.
Olayomi, who spoke in a post on his Facebook page, said the futile attack was repelled by the vigilant security aides of Igboho.
He said they were not suspecting anyone for the attack, but warned that if the security agents did not leave Igboho alone, it could be the beginning of the problem that the government was waiting for.
Olayomi said, “The gunmen came exactly 1.30 am. They attempted to enter the house but they were resisted. I cannot confirm the number of those who came. But, they came and they were resisted.
READ ALSO: Dele Giwa’s tragedy reason I refused to collect IGP’s invitation letter —Sunday Igboho
“We are not suspecting anyone, but we know that some people came. They came and they were resisted, that is just it.”
On his part, Salami said, “Yes, the hoodlums came to the Soka residence of Chief Sunday Igboho at 1:30 am, but there was stiff resistance by our men.”
When asked if the attackers were able to get Chief Igboho, he said, “I have not seen him this morning, but the attackers couldn’t get to him. He is in a safe place now.”
Meanwhile, some residents of the area said they were praying in earnest, as they heard the gunshots that were being fired.
