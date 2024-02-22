Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria for mother’s burial

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has returned to Nigeria to bury his mother.

His spokesman, Koiki, disclosed his return in a video on X on Wednesday.

Koiki wrote: “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A. Adeyemo.

“The body of MRS S.A Adeyemo was picked up from the mortuary in Saki Town some few hours ago.”

Read also: ‘Distressing’ – Obi faults police handling of Abure’s arrest

Ripples Nigeria reports that in 2021, Igboho was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

He was arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic while attempting to flee to Germany.

However, in October 2023, Igboho revealed that he was legally free to leave Cotonou for Nigeria and other countries.

Sunday Igboho regained freedom after two years of trial by the Beninese government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now