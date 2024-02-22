News
Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria for mother’s burial
Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has returned to Nigeria to bury his mother.
His spokesman, Koiki, disclosed his return in a video on X on Wednesday.
Koiki wrote: “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A. Adeyemo.
“The body of MRS S.A Adeyemo was picked up from the mortuary in Saki Town some few hours ago.”
Ripples Nigeria reports that in 2021, Igboho was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.
He was arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic while attempting to flee to Germany.
However, in October 2023, Igboho revealed that he was legally free to leave Cotonou for Nigeria and other countries.
Sunday Igboho regained freedom after two years of trial by the Beninese government.
