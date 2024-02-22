‘Distressing’ – Obi faults police handling of Abure’s arrest

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Thursday decried how the police handled the arrest of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Abure was arrested by police operatives in Edo State on Wednesday.

The spokesman for Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, told journalists in Benin City that the LP chairman was arrested alongside four others for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offences.

According to him, the arrest followed a petition against the five men by an unnamed person.

Obi, who reacted to the development in a statement on his X handle, noted that the police could have handled the matter better instead of creating unnecessary tension in the state.

He said: “Like many Nigerians, I observed the distasteful national television news reports detailing the humiliating arrest of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, in Benin City, Edo.

“Throughout my roles as a private individual, public figure, governor, and presidential candidate, I consistently advocated for the paramount importance of upholding the rule of law in any sane society.

“I firmly believe that as citizens, we are all duty-bound irrespective of our status in society to respond to invitations from properly constituted authority.

READ ALSO: Police release Labour Party chairman, Abure, on bail

“My stance on this matter remains unwavering but does not explain watching the distressing image of our National Chairman lying on the ground in the name of arrest.

“This act is undesirable and unequivocally intolerable and must be condemned by any decent and civilized mind within the context of our present civic landscape in Nigeria.”

The former Anambra State governor described the manner of the arrest as deplorable, saying such must not only be denounced but also actively addressed to uphold the principles of justice and respect within our society.

“Regarding the circumstances surrounding Mr. Abure’s arrest, it is crucial to emphasise that while constitutional authorities must be allowed to execute their statutory functions, officers must adhere to due process and established arrest procedures.

“The officers must embody civility, decorum, respect for the dignity and rights of citizens, and, above all, the presumption of innocence.

“It is crucial to emphasise that as a leader within the Labour Party, Mr. Abure represents both personally and statutorily as the incumbent Chairman of the LP, the face of political opposition in Nigeria,” he added.

